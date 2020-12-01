In the beginning of November there were just over 50 COVID-19 positive patients being treated locally -- now, as we go into December, there are double that number in local hospitals.
On Dec. 1 there were 112 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily has been increasing since the beginning of October when Floyd County had, on average, 16 new cases reported per day.
Since then, over 30 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on average each day through November -- and now into December.
As of Tuesday, Floyd County has had a cumulative total of 5,090 COVID-19 cases -- 390 of those reported in the past two weeks.
The actual number of cases have continued to be underreported as the Georgia Department of Public Health does not include antigen positive test figures, taken from rapid response testing, in its daily report.
The majority of infections in Floyd County have been in the age ranges of 15 through 64, however the majority of deaths have been from those 65 or older, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office's COVID-19 data hub.
Of the 77 Floyd County residents who have died from the disease, 84% were white and 72% were over the age of 65.
A majority of Floyd County's deaths have come from communal homes for the elderly. As of the Department of Community Health's Nov. 30 report, 42 of the 77 people who have died had been in long term care facilities.
However, Floyd County still remains below the state and national average for fatalities, at 1.5% compared to the state's 2% fatality rate.
The numbers of new cases and hospitalizations has continued to rise in the state and nation. Georgia reported 2,892 confirmed cases alongside another 2,131 rapid antigen cases -- for a total of 5,023 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
That said, the number of daily deaths statewide has gone down since peaks in April and August. During August, on average, over 60 Georgians per day died of COVID-19.
Since then, potentially with the introduction of newer treatments, deaths have declined. Since October, approximately 20 to 30 Georgians have perished each day from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.