A continuing spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the month of December in Georgia and have been followed by a recent surge in deaths across the state in January.
A recently White House Coronavirus Task force report rated Georgia as fourth-worst rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the country last week.
One-third of patients in hospitals across the state are infected with COVID-19, according to Georgia Geospatial Information Office reports. Region C, the region which includes Floyd County, hospitals are reporting they're at 96% capacity.
As of Thursday, local hospitals housed 146 COVID-19 positive patients. That number is down a fraction from a week ago.
Hospitals across the state have warned of overflowing critical care units and emergency rooms and fears of rationed care. Again in Region C, over 94% of the ICU beds are currently in use.
Most of the state, 152 of 159 counties, is in red zone for high rates of transmission.
The seven day rolling average of new cases statewide is up near 7,000 per day, more than triple what the state reported on Dec. 1. On Thursday, the state Department of Public Health reported 9,322 new confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths.
As of Thursday, Floyd County is averaging just over 50 new COVID-19 cases per day. Locally, 10 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 infections in January, with one new death reported on Thursday, bringing the all time total to 119 deaths.
So far, December has been the county's deadliest month accounting for 33 deaths, a third of the total deaths. There are also 20 additional deaths which have been reported that are suspected to have been a result of a COVID-19 infection locally.
The task force report noted several areas in the U.S. with an accelerated number of COVID-19 cases and even suggested the possibility that some strains of the virus may have evolved into a "more transmissible virus."
"Georgia is in full pandemic resurgence and will experience continued increases in new COVID admissions and fatalities," the most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force stated.
The task force recommended the state should enforce strict mitigation efforts, including expanding testing and vaccination practices as well as enforcing masking and physical distancing to stem the spread of the virus.