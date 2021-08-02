The number of people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 has jumped from 10 to 44 over the course of a month, according to Floyd County EMA reports released Monday.
That follows an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections attributed to the much more transmissible Delta variant. Alongside that, the number of new infections across the state has been attributed to a younger unvaccinated population.
One bright spot in that news is Georgia Department of Public Health reports show that there’s been a recent bump in vaccinations in the Northwest Georgia region.
Currently, 46% of the population statewide has had at least one dose and 40% are fully vaccinated. In Floyd County, 36% of the population has had at least one dose and 33% are fully vaccinated.
The nation surpassed the 70% mark, the White House announced on Monday.
Vaccine hesitancy remains, but a new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that less than 1% of fully vaccinated people have experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
Georgia recently joined half of the states that report infections in the country’s vaccinated population.
According to a report by Dr. Amber Schmidtke, a microbiologist who analyzes COVID in Georgia, the data provided through July 27 shows that, of the 4.14 million Georgians who are fully vaccinated, only 0.12% of them have tested positive. Just 0.003% have needed hospitalization for COVID-19 and 0.0006% have died from their COVID-19 infection.
“We should anticipate that this is likely an undercount of breakthrough infections, given that CDC doesn’t recommend testing fully vaccinated people after exposure unless they’re experiencing symptoms,” Schmidtke wrote in her report. “But based on what we do know, we can see that infection after vaccination is very, very rare.”
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does report on breakthrough cases that have resulted in hospitalization or death.
Overall, less than 0.004% of people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 experienced a breakthrough case that required hospitalization. Less than 0.001% of those vaccinated have died from the disease.
The numbers match previous figures that found that between 98% and 99% of deaths were among unvaccinated people.