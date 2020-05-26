Floyd County has seen an increase of more than 50 COVID-19 infections over the past week, but the number of hospitalizations has remained low.
"We’re watching hospitalizations closely to understand the state of the outbreak because they’re not as dependent on testing. Even though our local hospitalizations are relatively low, I don’t want to put too much faith in that welcome bit of good news," said Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District. "We’re not out of the woods yet. The virus is still circulating in our community and transmitting person to person."
As of Tuesday at 1 p.m. Floyd County had 238 cumulative cases of COVID-19. That doesn't mean active cases, as the cumulative case rate is not adjusted down after an infection has passed. However, more telling may be that there have been 51 new cases reported in the past week.
In the week prior, from May 12-18, there were 29 new cases reported. In the week before that, May 5-11, there were seven new cases.
"The increase in confirmed Floyd COVID-19 cases is most likely due to significantly increased testing, and the irregularity of the increase is most likely due to batch reporting of test results," Voccio said. "We expected cases to go up when we reopened, and that’s certainly a contributing factor, too."
Gov. Brian Kemp declined to extend a statewide shelter in place order on May 1 after enacting the order on April 2.
During that period of time, the number of new local cases each day was relatively low -- but another factor is that public health officials extended free COVID-19 testing to anyone after the state opened back up.
“We weren’t surprised to see an increase in positive tests. Our expectation was that, as more people are tested, we’ll see more positive results," said Dr. Ken Jones, interim chief medical officer at Floyd Medical Center. "Thankfully, the majority of current positive cases seem to be individuals who are asymptomatic. Even still, we still encourage everyone to follow the protective guidelines established by the Department of Health and CDC. We remain hopeful that doing so will help us avoid a second wave of positives and help us return to normal as quickly as possible.”
While the number of those who have tested positive has increased, the number of those requiring hospitalization has dropped in the past few months. As of Tuesday there were only three people being treated in area hospitals for COVID-19 infections.
"Without a correlating increase in hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients, it is likely that the increase represents individuals who are asymptomatic or who have mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization for proper management," said Redmond Regional Medical Center ER Medical Director Dr. Dave Tomey.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is estimating about a third of those who are infected with COVID-19 do not show any symptoms.
"As we continue to reopen, people should still practice safe physical distancing, wear cloth masks when close contact with others is unavoidable, and wash their hands frequently and thoroughly," Voccio said. "I’m concerned that many people think we’ve been given an all-clear."
A key to tracking and potentially slowing or stopping infections is through what is called contact tracing -- essentially trace the contact back to the source of the infection.
Once people are diagnosed with COVID-19 the DPH asks if they'd be willing to help them find the source of the infection. The initial reaction is positive, but when asked to fill out forms relating to their prior contacts, participation drops off dramatically, Northwest Georgia District Public Health spokesman Logan Boss said.