Election results in Floyd County are expected to be "later than usual," according to a Tuesday afternoon release.
Tabulation of ballots will begin at 7 p.m., but will take longer due to the tabulation of both the March 24 and June 9 elections, along with an "unusually large amount of absentee by mail ballots." According to the county, there were over 12,000 absentee ballot received by mail.
“The paper ballot scanning equipment is expected to take close to three hours to process all paper ballots received," Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said in the release. "Expected time for results will be 11:00 p.m., at the earliest, before an 'unofficial and incomplete' tally of the ballots."
Brady also reminds in-person voters to remain patient and to also observe COVID-19 procedures.
"Because of the current pandemic circumstances, observers are asked to remain mindful of social distancing procedures and requirements,” Brady said.
Vote tallies are planned to be released as often as significant vote changes become apparent, but not necessarily on any kind of time schedule.
Processing of electronic media will continue while paper ballots are counted, and will most likely be the source of the updates provided during the evening.
For more information, call the Floyd County Clerk’s office at 706-291-5110.