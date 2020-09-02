Floyd County servers were hit by a virus over the weekend and has shut down networks while the county information technical department workers restore systems backups.
After discovering the virus Monday morning, IT director La Sonja Holcomb advised County Manager Jamie McCord to shut down the servers to prevent the virus from spreading to more computers.
According to McCord, they don't know when the system will be up and running again, but are first focusing on getting the Floyd County Superior Court system back online as well as the Floyd County Tax Commissioner's Office.
From there, they will begin working on other departments.
"This includes scanning over 650 PCs while they are off the network," a press release stated. "Traffic will be allowed again once the servers are restored."
Right now, they don't know where the virus came from or exactly what kind of virus it is, McCord said.