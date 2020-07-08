Rome's Community Development Services committee unanimously passed a motion Wednesday to have the city petition the state to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in Myrtle Hill Cemetery to a newly renovated Fort Norton Park atop Jackson Hill.
The committee also recommended that the city take whatever action is necessary to protect the statue from vandalism. The motion also calls for the city to petition the state and relocate the statue if state officials approve it, as "quickly and expeditiously as possible."
A second motion also calls for the creation of an interpretation advisory committee to write the full interpretive history of Forrest which would be placed in proximity to the Forrest statue.
In developing the text for the sign, the motion calls for three members of the committee are to be considered pro-Forrest residents of the city while three are to be considered anti-Forrest residents.
The committee would be chaired a neutral person selected by the other six. That person would have to be a unanimous choice of the other six and only vote in the event of a deadlock.