The city schools superintendent is suggesting some changes to the system's guidelines when determining if a school should switch from in-person to virtual learning because of COVID-19 infections.
Those changes will be presented to the Rome City Board of Education for action during its meeting on Tuesday, in advance of opening day on Thursday.
The primary adjustment proposed for the decision-making guidelines will allow for quarantined students and staff to be taken into account.
"We may only have a couple of positive cases, but if those two cases have come into contact with 60 or 70 people we may not be able to run the school," Superintendent Lou Byars said.
If that happens, all students will switch to the virtual instruction option.
In the previously approved guidelines if 4% of students and staff tested positive the building would be closed to in-person schooling.
The school system is also actively tracking the people who have been in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19.
"As an example, we had a situation this morning with an employee who is positive so we told two more employees who had contact to go ahead and stay home," Byars said. "We're helping to identify the contacts."
Up to this point, there have been "half a dozen" school system employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, he said, and several others who are quarantined and waiting on test results.
The new decision-making matrix also changes the wording for when a person should be considered for quarantine from "exposure, fever and one symptom" to "exposure and symptoms."
Since Department of Public Health officials have advised them a person who has COVID-19 may or may not have a fever, they decided to change the wording to be more flexible, Byars said.
The school board will also be presented with an education local option sales tax update, hear about options for students insurance and address personnel changes during the Tuesday meeting.
The caucus will be held at 4 p.m. in the media center at Main Elementary School, 3 Watters St. The meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the cafeteria at the school.