The Rome City School system is going virtual across the board starting Wednesday, primarily because of staffing difficulties.
"The critical point came when we realized we might not be able to staff the classrooms," Superintendent Lou Byars said.
All schools in the Rome City School system will be going virtual with a prospective return date of Nov. 9.
There have been additional positive cases and the resulting quarantine of approximately 600 students, faculty and teachers in the school system. That number of quarantines -- especially in the staff -- led Byars to make the decision to go virtual across the board.
The return to in-person learning will be subject to the number of cases.
"The number of new cases in the community is rising," Byars said. "It's become difficult to adequately staff classrooms."
Students will receive Wednesday's assignments to complete from home before leaving school on Tuesday. Teachers will host live sessions beginning on Thursday.
Teachers have been given the option to teach virtually from their classrooms or from their home.
"If they have children we're encouraging them to teach from home," Byars said.
Byars said they're expecting to issue the last of the students who didn't have a Chromebook -- mainly kindergarten classes -- a computer Tuesday.
"RCS is diligently working on distributing these devices to students and will be providing updates regarding internet access as soon as the information is available," a message to parents read.
In the meantime, the school system is in the process of sanitizing any affected areas.
Monday, Nov. 2, is already scheduled as a flexible learning day and all scheduled parent-teacher conferences will be virtual.
"We plan to continue with all extracurricular activities, and the system will provide transportation each day for those students who need it," the message read. Any questions concerning practices or event details should be directed to the athletic department.
The school system will also offer the Virtual Online Live Tutoring designed to offer students educational resources and support.
The school system will send home three days worth of meals today with students. Meals for next week will be available for pickup on Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.