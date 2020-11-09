He's just a tiny little boy, and he's fighting through some big struggles.
Masen Kobe Mayes was born on Aug. 10 with end stage renal disease, which slows kidney functions and renders the body unable to clear itself of excess wastes and fluids.
"He has to go through dialysis every day," said Elaine Owens, who has had her own experience with the procedure. "I just can't imagine a baby going through that. He doesn't even know what is going on."
Thinking of the ordeal Masen is going through made her think of her own struggles.
"I have been on dialysis since October of 2005 after donating a kidney to my sister in 1981," Owens said. "Dialysis treatments are hard for adults, so I can only imagine what it is like for a child. I thank God daily for keeping me alive, and I praise him for the miracles to come in Masen’s life."
It also energized her to help out the family, who Owens knows through the congregation of Greater Christ Temple Rapture Preparation Cathedral in North Rome.
Masen's parents, Maresha Harris and Spencer Mayes, are with the infant, who has dialysis treatments at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.
Even if he can get a kidney transplant, the medical costs will likely be insurmountable.
"I, along with others, have been inspired by these precious families and their beautiful little boy," Owens said. "In the coming months and years, Masen will have to endure many medical treatments, doctors’ appointments and specialty equipment. His parents have taken leave from work to dedicate themselves to learning what is needed for Masen’s care so that he can come home."
This weekend you could help him and his family.
The church will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1321 Martin Luther King Blvd.
"We will be selling two plates for $10 each," Owens said. "A hot fish plate with french fries and coleslaw or a barbecue rib plate with baked beans, slaw or potato salad. All meals come with a cup of tea or lemonade."
They will also accept donations. For more information contact Owens at 706-528-8007.