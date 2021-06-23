CARE Mural Art Competition Winners Announced

Harbin Clinic, in partnership with Rome Mural CoLab and the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County, is proud to announce the winners of the CARE Mural art competition.
Students throughout Rome and Floyd County were invited to submit artwork using health and vitality as inspiration. The project’s goal is to foster important and inclusive conversations about health and wellness through artistic expression.
Led by Rome Mural CoLab owners Ellie Borromeo and Xaivier Ringer, a panel of judges chose 20 winners from more than 1,000 entries.
The CARE Mural Art Contest winners are:
- Allie Grace Dempsey, Armuchee Elementary
- Samantha Everett, Armuchee Elementary
- Payton Grimes, Armuchee Elementary
- Chloe Hakala, Armuchee High School
- Ivey O'Neal, Armuchee High School
- Cori Wagner, Armuchee High School
- Addie Kate Cox, Darlington School
- Diana Romero, Elm Street Elementary
- Katie Tang, Elm Street Elementary
- Ghenesis Whitker, Elm Street Elementary
- Luis Garcia, Garden Lakes Elementary
- Victoria Pizano, Garden Lakes Elementary
- Baylee Shaffer, Garden Lakes Elementary
- Ezra Bledsoe, Glenwood Primary
- Greta Garrett, Johnson Elementary
- Jacob Hullander, Johnson Elementary
- Caedmon Burnett, Pepperell Middle
- Joe Falcitelli, Unity Christian School
- Sara Lopez, Unity Christian School
- Kennedy Rayburn, Unity Christian School
“We were very pleased with the number of submissions, the details, and the skill shown in the artwork,” Ringer and Borromeo said. “It was not easy to narrow it down, as we were inspired by all of the pieces and enjoyed the unique perspectives. We salute all the participants for a job well done.”
The winners’ artwork will adorn the walls of the YMCA basketball gym to be a motivating and energizing backdrop for athletes for years to come.
To engage the community in this exciting mural, join Rome Mural CoLab, Harbin Clinic and the Y on the following dates to participate in the community paint days.
- Tuesday, July 6: 1-4 pm
- Saturday, July 10: 11 am-1:30 pm
- Tuesday, July 13: 1-4 pm
- Thursday, July 15: 1-4 pm
- Thursday, July 22: 1-4 pm
- Saturday, July 24: 11 am-1:30 pm
- Tuesday, July 27: 11 am-1:30 pm
- Saturday, July 31: 11 am-1:30 pm
For more information and to register for the community paint days, visit https://app.PlanHero.com/gatherings/9141-the-care-mural-community-paint-days.