Breakout Team USA star Brody Malone and Olympic veteran Sam Mikulak competed in the men's individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing in 10th and 12th place, respectively.
Malone, 21, is competing at his first Games after winning his first all-around U.S. national title in April, then finishing first in the all-around ranks at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. The 28-year-old Mikulak, conversely, is competing in his third and final Olympic Games, seeking his first medal. He finished seventh in the all-around in 2016 and fourth on high bar; as a member of the 2012 team, he finished fifth, as the U.S. men's team also did this year.
Both Malone and Mikulak are both typically strongest on the high bar, but were both off in this final. Malone scored a 14.400, down from his 14.533 in qualifications (which, in turn, was still a bit off for him). Mikulak, in his final high bar routine ever, scored a 13.633. Malone will compete again in the high bar event final later this week.