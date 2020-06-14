The Senate Health and Human Services Committee started its hearing at 2 p.m. Sunday on HB 888, aimed at taking the consumer out of the middle of surprise billing disputes between their medical provider and their insurer.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, presented the measure with an eye to bringinging it for a full Senate vote this week.
The proceedings can be viewed here: https://livestream.com/accounts/26021522/events/8730585
Representives from both the Georgia Hospital Association and Medical Association of Georgia spoke in favor of the legislation, which was five years in the making.
The committee passed out the bill unanimously, with no debate, at around 2:30 p.m.
Committee Chair Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, said the measure would be read on the floor of the Senate Monday and be eligible Tuesday for the Rules Committee, which schedules the floor votes.
The Rules Committee is chaired by Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga.