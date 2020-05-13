The bodies of two people found dead early Wednesday by at Georgia Department of Transportation crew have been removed from the area near a bridge on the loop near Grizzard Park.
Both lanes on the loop are open as of 3 p.m.
GBI Special Agent Brian Johnston confirmed there were two bodies found by the DOT crew but did not say whether they were male or female or how long they might have been at the location.
Johnston said the bodies were dropped off the bridge.
Police were called to the scene which is across the river from the park just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
After securing the scene the Rome Police Department requested the help of the state agency, which is taking over the investigation.
"The GBI has been requested by the Rome Police Department to investigate the deaths of 2 individuals," according to a GBI social media post. "Agents are on scene at Loop 1 at Etowah Bridge gathering information. We’ll provide an update later."
There has been no official statement from investigators yet.
Those who first arrived at the scene described the scene as being under suspicious circumstances. Other initial reports the two people had bags over their heads and spent shotgun shells were found in the area. None of that information has been confirmed by a police statement.
We'll update this story as more information is available.