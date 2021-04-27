Blood Assurance is suspending convalescent plasma collections and COVID-19 antibody testing, starting Thursday.
Officials said they want to focus on addressing an increased demand for all blood donations -- such as whole blood, platelets and plasma. Currently, all donors are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies and any donor who would like the test has through Wednesday to give blood and be tested.
Blood Assurance will be able to resume convalescent plasma collections and antibody testing if needed in the future, a press release stated.
“If things change, we will start collecting convalescent plasma again, but for now the country has a significant stockpile so we no longer need to collect it,” said Dr. Liz Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Even though we are not collecting convalescent plasma at this time, we are still highly encouraging the community to give whole blood, regular plasma, and platelets for our area patients in need. Our focus needs to be on the current hospital demand and the shortage of all other crucial donations.”
The nonprofit is continuing to report low donor turnout and has been in critical need of several types consistently over the past year.
They're asking eligible donors, including those who previously gave convalescent plasma, to give blood now to help keep the supply at adequate levels.
For more information about Blood Assurance, their giveaways, blood donation and how they help area patients, visit BloodAssurance.org. An appointment to give blood can be scheduled online, by calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.