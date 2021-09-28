A beloved longtime nurse and community coach passed away from COVID-19 Monday, leaving behind four children but also inspiring others to get vaccinated.
John Michael Garcia was 51 years old and had been in the nursing profession at Floyd Medical Center and formerly at Redmond Regional Medical Center for over two decades.
He’d put off getting vaccinated for COVID-19 for some time and tested positive on Sept. 15. His death came as a shock; he’d been getting play by plays through texts of his children’s football games even on Saturday.
“He has made us aware of how dangerous and deadly this virus actually is after hitting so close to home,” said Emily Wallace, a certified medical assistant who worked with him at Floyd in the Pre-Operational Evaluation Unit.
It’s also convinced some of his co-workers to get vaccinated.
“We want to disregard everything that’s happening, but until it hits your home and you see the deaths that it has caused — it makes you realize how important it is to be vaccinated,” said Brittney Dorries, a surgical liaison in the Pre-Operational Evaluation Unit.
Garcia was known to put his passion into whatever he did, be it nursing, coaching, motorcycles or riding. He was the kind of nurse who treated patients not only with medical knowledge but with humor.
“He was just the best guy,” Wallace said. “He has already brought awareness to people in our office who are now saying they’re going to get vaccinated. Even though John is gone, he’s changing lives. His nursing career is continuing.”
The group of nurses who worked with Garcia held a balloon release Tuesday in his honor at Floyd Medical Center.
“John was just an overall amazing person,” said Rachael Rayburn, the clinical manager at the Pre-operation Clinic. “He was witty, kind and very passionate about his patients.”
While Garcia was a Georgia Tech fan, and the only man in the 30 person unit, they didn’t hold it against him, Rayburn said. Most of all, he especially loved cheering on his kids — Mina, Mateo, Madalyn and Madoc Garcia.
“We used to make jokes that if it was Wednesday at 3 p.m. you couldn’t find him anywhere,” Rayburn laughed, remembering her friend.
Now his office, Room 6, is empty.
“The PEC will never be the same,” Wallace said.
A celebration of Garcia’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Cater officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Model High graduate hailed from New York and entered the nursing profession as an LPN before going back to school and earning his RN. His mother, Angelina Garcia, said it was still too early to speak when contacted Tuesday.
Garcia, whose death is likely not yet added to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, will be listed alongside the 57 other Floyd County residents who have died from COVID-19 in September.
So far, 261 Floyd County residents have died from the disease and another 51 people suspected to have died from COVID-19. At this point, over 25,000 Georgians have died from COVID-19.