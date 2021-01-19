While quantities of COVID-19 vaccines remain limited in Northwest Georgia, the state Department of Public Health is facing other problems when it comes to the vaccination program: staffing, and convincing people that the vaccine is safe.
Many people have voiced concern and uncertainty about the safety of the vaccine, but Northwest Health District Spokesman Logan Boss said they are working to teach people that the vaccine is not only safe, but also efficient.
"Research and polls show that Black and Hispanic populations have a very high refusal rate," he said. "So we're trying to reach out to those populations, primarily through social media."
Harbin Clinic has a video with their infectious disease specialist Dr. John Hostetler answering common questions about the vaccine on their social media.
According to Boss, about 75% to 80% of the Northwest Georgia population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity in the area.
Vaccine supply isn't the only shortage facing Georgia DPH: the agency also has been looking for people with a medical background to volunteer at vaccination clinics. This is due to a staffing shortage at DPH facilities, but Boss said they have had a great response from the public.
"DPH, just like all state agencies, had budget cuts this year in the midst of the pandemic," he said. "We're needing those volunteers to help meet the demand for those vaccines."
Floyd County Health Department received their last vaccine shipment on Jan. 12, but Boss said it's still not enough to alleviate the demand from those currently eligible to get the vaccine.
"We're seeing vaccine shipments still being slow," he said. "In Catoosa County, we placed an order for 5,000 doses but it's trickling in at 200 doses a day."
The way vaccine allocation works is first the decisions are made at the federal level about the number of doses each state receives. Once the state receives the vaccines, they allocate the doses to different health districts, hospitals and stores.
"Before the allocation is made at the state level, a certain percent of vaccines designated to Georgia is diverted to CVS and Walgreens as part of a federal program where they administer the vaccines to residents and staff at nursing and assisted living facilities," Boss said.
On Tuesday, Floyd County Health Department workers Nilsa Castillo and Cassidy Duke said they administered about 600 vaccines, give or take, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. They had a few cancellations, but those were only due to people getting sick.
According to Amber Schmidtke, an epidemiologist who publishes a daily COVID-19 update, nationally, 34% of the available doses have been used to initiate a person’s 2-dose vaccine series. Of those who have started the vaccine series, 15.2% have had their second dose.
Within the last week, companies such as Kroger, Publix and Ingles have announced the openings of their own vaccination clinics in Georgia.
Two local stores, Publix at Charles Hight Square Shopping Center and the Kroger at Riverbend Shopping Center, have listings on their respective websites But both reported they were fully booked or vaccines were unavailable as of Tuesday afternoon.
While Walmart has started vaccination clinics in other states, they still haven't set up any in Georgia, according to an automated voice message on their COVID Vaccine Line.
According to the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard on the Georgia Department of Health website, 407,550 Pfizer vaccines had been shipped to Georgia as of Tuesday, as well as 519,800 vaccines manufactured by Moderna.