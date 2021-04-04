The number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases appears to be dropping, but Georgia -- and Floyd County -- are still hitting milestones.
More than 1 million Georgians have tested positive for the new coronavirus, counting results from both the PCR test method that detects viral RNA and the rapid diagnostic antigen tests.
The Department of Public Health listed a total of 1,064,544 cases as of Sunday, with 933 of them reported that day. Statewide, 21 people were admitted into hospitals Sunday with COVID-19 symptoms.
Floyd County has had a total of 11,666 cases, with three of them first reported on Sunday and 55 reported over the past seven days. The DPH lists 175 local deaths confirmed to be from the coronavirus and another 37 that probably were.
Vaccinations, however, are having an effect.
As of Sunday, Floyd County had racked up the equivalent of 219 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks. That rate was at 467 per 100K on March 5 and 694 per 100K on February 5.
The two-week rate of new cases has been steadily dropping recently, from 323 per 100,000 last Monday to 300 on Thursday and 236 on Saturday.
But the county is still maintaining a higher rate of community infection than the state as a whole. Georgia's average as of Sunday was at 184 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. That's down from 195 last Monday and 190 on Saturday.
The virus remains a threat and at least two Floyd County residents died from it last week.
A list with links to local COVID-19 vaccination opportunities is posted on the Rome and Floyd County government website at RomeFloyd.com.
Appointments at the mass vaccination site at LakePoint in Bartow County, or any of the other eight around the state, can be made through MyVaccineGeorgia.com.
Additionally, Redmond Regional Medical Center will hold a drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Thankful Baptist Church, 935 Spider Webb Drive. It's open to any Georgia resident age 16 and older with identification.
Redmond announced that it adminstered its 10,000th dose of the vaccine on March 26.
People without internet access may call the Floyd County Health Department at 706-295-6123 for help in scheduling a vaccination.
All COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States are free.