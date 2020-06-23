With temperatures rising as the season goes on, the Salvation Army is asking folks to drop off some summer related products for them to hand out to visitors.
Lead case worker Cathy Hart said many homeless people don't have a place to go to during the day to avoid the heat, especially since COVID-19 has forced many places to remain closed to the public.
"Heat stroke and sun burns become a really big problem this time of year," she said.
Hart and Salvation Army staff are asking for donations of sunscreen, SPF lip balm, wash cloths, hats, umbrellas and cases of bottled water.
The wash cloths help wipe away sweat and people can also dip them in cold water to help stay cool, according to Hart. The umbrellas serve a dual purpose by blocking the sun and providing cover during the rain.
Donations can be dropped off at the Rome branch at 317 E. First Ave.
Hart also encourages people to keep a case of water in their cars in a cooler and offer it to people who might look a bit overheated.
The Salvation Army is still providing cooked meals to people in need and says anyone can reach out and donate food or come cook a meal for their patrons. For more information, contact Hart at 706-291-4745.
The William S. Davies Shelter and Ruth and Naomi House are also looking for similar donations for the summer months. Executive Director Devon Smyth said they like to give people who come in something to take with them if they can't provide them a bed.
They are always taking donations of new packages of underwear and gently used or new T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants, Smyth said.
Donations can be dropped off anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. any day at the Davies Shelter at 132 E. 18th St. and the Ruth and Naomi House at 2007 N. Broad St.
For any questions regarding donations, call 706-802-6300 for the Ruth and Naomi Shelter or 706-512-1152 for the Davies Shelter.