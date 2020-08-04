As the first day of school in Rome and Floyd County approaches on Aug. 13, school systems are working to develop policies to govern in-person learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.
School closures like the ones enacted by the state in the past school year aren’t likely to happen again this year, despite the fact there are more infections.
In response, local school superintendents have been working with the Department of Public Health to determine at what point individual schools should cease in-person instruction.
The state only reports confirmed COVID-19 cases by county, and determining infections based on a county estimate might not help decide if it is safe for students to be in a particular school.
At this point Floyd County varies from a 10% to 15% positive rate, said Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director for the Department of Public Health’s Northwest Health District.
“Those are very high numbers,” he said. “We don’t like to see those numbers, but we’re seeing that throughout all our health districts.”
Despite the rise in positives, there have been calls from state officials as well as local parents to reopen schools. During the downtime after statewide shutdowns, school systems have been working on plans to reopen in a responsible way.
“I think the school systems have been very attentive about this,” Voccio said.
On Tuesday, there were 24 new COVID-19 infections in Floyd County. That’s a running total of 391 here in the past two weeks.
That increase in the number of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has been mirrored across Northwest Georgia and the state.
The increase in cases doesn’t bode well.
“We need to expect that kids, teachers and staff are going to get infected,” Voccio said.
Planning ahead
With the realization that there are going to be issues ahead, both school systems have set out plans on how to react when a staff member or student tests positive.
“We’re prepared, but right now we’re planning on starting in person,” said Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars.
The city school system released a decision-making matrix for what happens when a person tests positive for a COVID-19 infection and the appropriate response to possible spread.
“We’re in the process of looking at the possibility of a school level or even a classroom level (response),” Byars said. “We’re not only looking at the number of positive cases, we’re looking at the number of quarantined people.”
A positive test for a COVID-19 infection may not present for days, or up to two weeks, after a person has been exposed to the virus.
Both local school systems have given an option for students to learn virtually and have encouraged people who think they may be sick or have been exposed to stay home.
Floyd County Schools released their policy concerning school spread recently. Superintendent Jeff Wilson said the basis for a decision on whether to go to in-person learning will be the percentage of confirmed cases at a particular school.
“We’re going to be looking at numbers based on schools instead of the entire community,” Wilson said. “For example, we may not have any issue in the Model community but Pepperell could have a hotspot.”
Using that example, Model would continue in-person education as Pepperell schools would move to blended or entirely virtual learning.
That approach just makes sense, he said. It gives them the ability to react to a particular situation instead of just sending every student home because of an outbreak at one school.
Moving target
At this point, Rome has enacted a mandatory mask policy while Floyd is “strongly encouraging” students to wear face coverings.
Voccio cited an outbreak at a recent youth camp in Northeast Georgia where recommendations weren’t observed as a need for everyone — even children — to follow the guidelines.
The doctor stressed the importance of three things — wear face coverings, socially distance from others and sanitize.
“If you follow the guidelines, it will help mitigate the spread,” Voccio said.
While these are the plans now, Wilson said, they may change if they realize what they’re doing isn’t working.
“If we try something and look at it six to eight weeks later and it isn’t working, we may change it,” he said. “We’re going to do the very best we can to get kids in school safely.”
In a perfect world, schools would remain closed until the number of cases began to decline but school systems have been forced to make a tough decisions.
“A better time to open would have been in a downward trend and a 5% positive case rate,” Voccio said. “I don’t think we’re going to see a 5% positive rate in a long time.”
Each school system has been left by the state Department of Education to make its own policy about reopening and there’s no predetermined correct way as the pandemic continues, he said.
“We’re going to see outbreaks in the school systems and in the sports realm ... football and basketball probably,” Voccio said. “It’s going to be a tough call to cancel a game or season.”
Both superintendents said they’re going into this school year with that in mind.
“We know it’s changing daily and we’re prepared to react as the situation changes,” Byars said. “We’re going to do everything we can to protect our students, staff and family.”