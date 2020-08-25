Another Floyd County resident succumbed to illness and died as a result of a COVID-19 infection, the state reported on Tuesday.
During the month of August there have been 13 deaths of Floyd residents who tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Up to this point that’s the highest number of deaths this county has seen in a single month.
♦ March: 1
♦ April: 10
♦ May: 4
♦ June: 1
♦ July: 0
♦ August: 13
The number of new COVID-19 cases for Floyd County increased by 28, according to adjusted numbers released Tuesday by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The DPH reported there have been 423 new infections in Floyd County residents over the past two weeks.
Gov. Brian Kemp cited a decrease in the positivity rate in tests as an encouraging sign for Georgia. He said the rate has dropped from 13.1% to 9% in the past four weeks. Floyd County was at 9.4% as of Tuesday, with a two week moving average of 8%.
Health officials have cited a 10% positivity rate as the low end of a possible COVID-19 hotspot.
Along with that announcement, the DPH still reports a seven day moving average of 2,437.9 new cases per day statewide and 68.6 deaths per day. The rolling average number of deaths per day has stayed above 60 since the beginning of August.
For reference, the second deadliest month in Floyd County was April with 10 reported deaths. The seven day moving average for the state during that time was approximately 30 deaths per day.
Kemp lifted the statewide shelter in place order in early May. The number of COVID-19 positive Georgians dying from the disease tapered off in June, according to DPH stats, and began to rise again in mid-July.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients tapered off in Floyd County for a time in the period after the shelter in place order was lifted, but began to rise in June and July. As of Tuesday there were 29 confirmed positive patients at Floyd Medical Center and 18 at Redmond Regional Medical Center, according to a Floyd County Emergency Management Agency daily report.
School systems continue to struggle with quarantines resulting from the spread of the disease. Coosa High School, Coosa Middle School and Pepperell Primary classes remained closed, with students participating in virtual learning.
Rome City Schools reported three more COVID-19 positive students as well as 78 more students and 19 more staff members in quarantine over the weekend, primarily from Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, West End and Rome High School.