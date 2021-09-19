With just a month and a half to go before the Nov. 2 municipal elections, some local organizations are offering chances to get to know the candidates.
All open seats in Rome and Cave Spring are contested. Only voters who live inside the city limits are eligible to cast ballots in that city’s election. Voting starts Oct. 12.
The deadline to register is Oct. 4. Residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election should still be on the rolls. To check, or to find out how to register, visit the Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. For assistance, call the Floyd County elections office at 706-291-5167.
In Rome, the three Ward 2 city commission seats and all seven school board seats will be filled. Three of the five seats on the Cave Spring City Council are on the ballot there.
The Rome/Floyd County NAACP is kicking off the candidate forums Tuesday night with a virtual face-to-face.
Rome City Commission challengers Victor Hixon, LuGina Brown, Tyrone Holland and Elaina Beeman, along with incumbents Randy Quick and Jamie Doss, will be speaking via Zoom. Voters pick their top three.
The forum starts at 6 p.m. To watch live, go online to Zoom.us and click “Join a meeting” in the upper right side of the page. Enter the meeting ID 856 8680 0542, then the passcode 829315.
The candidates also are scheduled for a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Rome-Floyd County on Sept. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m.
The LWV forums also will be virtual. Zoom information will be available closer to the dates, but they also will be broadcast live on Facebook at LWVRomeFloydCo.
The group also has forums scheduled with candidates for the Rome City Board of Education on Sept. 29 and Cave Spring City Council on Oct. 5. Both are from 6-7:30 p.m.
The city school board races will feature six incumbents — Faith Collins, Will Byington, Jill Fisher, Dr. Melissa Davis, John Uldrick and Alvin Jackson — and challengers Tracy McDew, Pascha Burge and Ronnie Roach. Voters can mark up to seven on their ballots.
The races in Cave Spring are by post.
Voters will choose either challenger Jason West or incumbent Nellie McCain for Post 3; challenger Stacey Royston or incumbent Charles Jackson for Post 4; and challenger Steven Price or incumbent Nancy Fricks for Post 5.