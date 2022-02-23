AGL to purge gas lines; expect odor in the area Floyd County Board of Commissioners Feb 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Atlanta Gas will begin purging gas lines on Thursday in the area of Booze Mountain and Park Avenue/Old Cedartown Road in Lindale.Work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and end by noon.Local residents should be aware of a strong smell of gas in the area during this time due to the odorant placed into the lines.For updates on the area, check the social media pages of the Floyd County E-911, police department and county government. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in multi-county theft ring, over $80,000 worth of merchandise recovered so far A transformation is in the works – and more will be needed Floyd Schools appealing fines from alleged school board member comments at Pepperell basketball game Swims family pauses Dixie Speedway events Experience The Early Way on Broad: Store stretches the boundaries of boutique shopping Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists