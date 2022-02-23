Atlanta Gas Light logo

Atlanta Gas will begin purging gas lines on Thursday in the area of Booze Mountain and Park Avenue/Old Cedartown Road in Lindale.

Work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and end by noon.

Local residents should be aware of a strong smell of gas in the area during this time due to the odorant placed into the lines.

For updates on the area, check the social media pages of the Floyd County E-911, police department and county government.

