AdventHealth, a faith-based health system, has signed a definitive agreement to purchase 230-bed Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome from HCA Healthcare.
The $635 million agreement also includes the hospital’s related businesses, physician clinic operations, outpatient services and all issued and outstanding equity interests.
The transaction is anticipated to be complete by August 31, pending regulatory approval.
In the meantime, AdventHealth and HCA Healthcare working together to ensure a seamless transition for team members, physicians and consumers, said John Quinlivan, CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center.
He also said he expects that the hospitals system's current relationship with Harbin Clinic will remain the same.
"We've emphasized to our staff that operationally nothing changes," Quinlivian said. "I know Advent knows how important Harbin is, just like HCA and Redmond does."
The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Until the transaction is complete, current ownership will remain in place.
“We are excited about the opportunity to offer our unique promise of whole-person care and look forward to working with and caring for the team members, physicians, and residents of northwest Georgia and the surrounding area," said Terry Shaw, president/CEO of AdventHealth. "By affiliating with Redmond Regional Medical Center, we will be well positioned to continue providing excellent care in the community."
“Redmond Regional Medical Center has taken great care of our neighbors, friends and families for many years. We look forward to building on this legacy with AdventHealth and continuing to provide the most comprehensive, high-quality care to northwest Georgia and our surrounding communities,” Quinlivian said.