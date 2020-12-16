As Harbin Clinic pulmonologists and critical care physicians, we care for the sickest of the sick COVID patients at both Redmond and Floyd.
Alongside hospital staff, we have dedicated the last 10 months of our lives to battling COVID at the stage of the disease where the patient's condition has deteriorated to the point where they require lifesaving intervention.
We are not healthcare workers in a big city far away. We are not strangers you see on the news. We are members of your community, and we have a message for you.
We are worried. Exhausted. Tired. Fatigued. Concerned. Discouraged. Drained. Overwhelmed. Unheard.
These are just a few words used to describe how we feel as healthcare workers currently on the frontlines facing COVID-19. We are accustomed to fast-paced environments, challenging diagnoses and tough conversations with patients. However, COVID is a whole new ballgame.
The rapid surge of cases. The early uncertainties presented by treating a novel virus. The constant donning and removal of PPE. The tough conversations with isolated patients at the end of life. Perhaps the most exhausting, tiring and discouraging aspect of the pandemic we face is the politicization of critically important public safety measures.
Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It's an act of kindness to protect those most vulnerable.
Spending the holidays at home and forgoing traditions with friends and extended family members is difficult but it's necessary. These sacrifices -- if adopted by many -- will ensure we save lives, flatten the curve and get closer to the end of the pandemic.
Washing hands. Avoiding large gatherings. Social distancing. These are the things you can do to support healthcare workers who having been making sacrifices to care for your community since March.
We are your doctors but we are also your neighbors, your friends, your community. We need this virus spread to slow.
We are exhausted. We are tired. Fatigued. Concerned. Discouraged. Drained. Overwhelmed.
We feel unheard.
We need to you to really hear us.
We need your help.