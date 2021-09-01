A free drive-up COVID-19 test site in Rome was in high demand Wednesday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. A line of cars reached out of the entrance and into the outside parking lot as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has contracted with LTS Health to operate the Floyd County test site.
The only requirements for free testing at these sites are having a Georgia address and registering online.
Go to honumg.info/LTSGA011 to register for the Floyd County test site.
The PCR testing is done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus should be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days even if they are fully vaccinated.
More information about LTS Health’s COVID-19 test services is available at http://www.lts.com/solutions/covid-19-testing-services