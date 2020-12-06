Two more Floyd County residents died over the weekend from COVID-19 as new cases are being confirmed at a rate averaging close to 35 a day.
As of Sunday, 5,350 local residents had been infected by the novel coronavirus, with 489 diagnosed within the past 14 days. The Georgia Department of Public Health numbers don't reflect positive results from antigen testing, which would add more than 57,000 to the official statewide total of 443,822 infections.
Eighty-three Floyd Countians have died and officials are expecting the new spike to continue nationwide as delayed effects from holiday gatherings and other activities surface.
Americans should shun the example set by President Donald Trump when it comes to indoor gatherings, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday.
Asked about White House and State Department plans to throw indoor parties all month while on NBC's "Meet the Press," Birx said it was "really important that every single person understands that the way this virus is spread is if you're with anyone indoors without a mask, that's a viral spreading opportunity."
Birx also said it was frustrating to hear Americans voice the Trump administration's skepticism of the benefits of mask use and avoiding large gatherings.
"I hear community members ... parroting back that masks don't work, parroting back that we should work towards herd immunity, parroting back that gatherings don't result in super-spreading events," she said. "And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths."
The comments came as the nation is in the midst of a ferocious surge in coronavirus cases.