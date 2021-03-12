An Armuchee teenager was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and Cordle Drive around 7:30 a.m.
Alexis Howell, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene by Floyd County Coroner Gene Procter.
Floyd County Police Sergeant Chris Fincher said that Howell was southbound on Martha Berry in the left lane. A Jeep Wrangler was southbound in the right lane when the driver over-reacted to a car that had slowed to make a turn. The driver of the Jeep swerved to the left, hit Howell's Honda Civic on the passenger side and pushed it into the northbound lane where it was struck by a Nissan Altima.
The impact was so forceful, that it collapsed the passenger side of Howell's vehicle, all the way through to her driver's side.
Howell was pronounced dead from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
Floyd County Police are continuing the investigation.