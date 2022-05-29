A 5-year-old Calhoun boy is the latest drowning victim in Lake Allatoona. This update from state Department of Natural Resources:
Just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Georgia DNR game wardens responded to a drowning in Clear Creek on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. According to witnesses, a 5-year-old boy was playing on a float in the lake and a few minutes later he was missing from the float. The game wardens located him with side scan sonar in approximately six feet of water and the Bartow County Dive Team recovered his body at 4:35 p.m. The victim has been identified as Kaiden Franklin, 5.
A 5-year-old Model Elementary student is the latest drowning victim in Lake Allatoona. This update from state Department of Natural Resources:
"Just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Georgia DNR Game Wardens responded to a drowning in Clear Creek on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. According to witnesses, a 5-year-old male was playing on a float in the lake and a few minutes later he was missing from the float. The game wardens located the victim with side scan sonar in approximately six feet of water and the Bartow County Dive Team recovered the victim’s body at 4:35 p.m. The victim has been identified as Kaiden Franklin, 5."
Sunday evening, Model Elementary posted the following note on Facebook:
"Our deepest pain is having to share the passing of one of our own school babies. Our hearts are broken to have to share this news with our school family.
"Model faMily and friends, please keep the family of Kaiden Franklin in your thoughts and prayers. Our precious Kaiden just graduated kindergarten but passed away from a water accident yesterday at Lake Allatoona.
"Model community members are in the process of setting up a donation fund for the family in addition to a meal train. More information will be shared once available. Donations for the family may also be dropped off at Model Elementary this week. This has been shared with the family's permission.
"We love you always, precious Kaiden!"
The child is the third person lost on Allatoona in a month. Late Monday, Francisco Estegan Ayala, 39, of Douglasville drowned near Acworth; his body was recovered Tuesday afternoon. On April 29, emergency crews were called to Old Highway 41 Campground after witnesses reported a man in distress who slipped below the water. They discovered the body of 37-year-old Charles Matthews of Ellijay.
The Saturday drowning adds to a very deadly Memorial Day weekend on Georgia's waterways.
Five people died in a boating collision on the Wilmington River. The latest from WJCL:
The victims are identified as: 51-year-old Christopher David Leffler, 50-year-old Lori Lynn Leffler, 23-year-old Zachary James Leffler, 17-year-old Nathan Leffler and 37-year-old Robert Steven Chauncey. We're told all five victims were from Savannah.
The bodies of two victims were recovered soon after the collision. The three missing boaters were found Sunday morning around 9 a.m. after game wardens detected them with sonar technology. (DNR Communications Director Mark) McKinnon said the bodies were found close to one another in 14-foot-deep water near the site of the crash.
McKinnon also reports two boat incidents at Lake Lanier: A minor boat collision with no injuries near Margaritaville and a ski boat vs. kayak near Three Sisters Island in the main lake where the kayaker had serious injuries to a foot.