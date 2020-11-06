Rome High School's cross country teams had a strong showing in the Class AAAAAA Cross Country State Championship in Carrollton Friday, highlighted by Patrick Motes' second-place finish in the boys' race.
His time of 16:40.99 was just 4.5 seconds behind first-place runner Jonathan Greene of Evans High School.
"It felt good," Motes said in a video posted to Twitter. "I felt better this week than I did last week. I came out ready. I didn't think the entire race. All I was focused on was getting the next guy in front of me."
The Rome Lady Wolves captured 16th of 29 teams, while the Rome boys took home 21st of 32 teams.
Here are the individual results. Placement listed is overall race finish:
Rome Lady Wolves
Lucia Loarca - 21:59.95, 38th
Kaitlyn Stahl - 22:49.34, 64th
Emma Lindenmayer - 23:25.15, 83rd
Sophie Clowdus - 25:01.95, 132nd
Gladys Escobar - 25:51.82, 150th
Aniyah Elkins - 26:02.17, 151st
Hillary Martine - 26:23.09, 157th
Rome Wolves
Patrick Motes - 16:40.99, 2nd
Jonah Campbell - 19:30.04, 116th
John Glick - 19:37.00, 125th
Tucker Wright - 19:53.89, 143rd
Andy Martinez - 20:50.19, 191st
Ewan Parker - 21:21.64, 203rd
John Jacobson - 21:26.81, 204th