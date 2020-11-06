Rome Cross County - Patrick Motes

Rome High School senior Patrick Motes poses for a picture with head coach Luis Goya after achieving runner-up in the Class AAAAAA Boys' 5K Cross Country State Championship race on Friday in Carrollton. 

 Courtesy of Rome City Schools

Rome High School's cross country teams had a strong showing in the Class AAAAAA Cross Country State Championship in Carrollton Friday, highlighted by Patrick Motes' second-place finish in the boys' race.

His time of 16:40.99 was just 4.5 seconds behind first-place runner Jonathan Greene of Evans High School.

"It felt good," Motes said in a video posted to Twitter. "I felt better this week than I did last week. I came out ready. I didn't think the entire race. All I was focused on was getting the next guy in front of me."

The Rome Lady Wolves captured 16th of 29 teams, while the Rome boys took home 21st of 32 teams.

Here are the individual results. Placement listed is overall race finish:

Rome Lady Wolves

Lucia Loarca - 21:59.95, 38th

Kaitlyn Stahl - 22:49.34, 64th

Emma Lindenmayer - 23:25.15, 83rd

Sophie Clowdus - 25:01.95, 132nd

Gladys Escobar - 25:51.82, 150th

Aniyah Elkins - 26:02.17, 151st

Hillary Martine - 26:23.09, 157th

Rome Wolves

Patrick Motes - 16:40.99, 2nd

Jonah Campbell - 19:30.04, 116th

John Glick - 19:37.00, 125th

Tucker Wright - 19:53.89, 143rd

Andy Martinez - 20:50.19, 191st

Ewan Parker - 21:21.64, 203rd

John Jacobson - 21:26.81, 204th

Recommended for you