It's a double region championship for Model High School as the boys and girls tennis teams became 2021 Region 7-AA champions Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center.
The Lady Devils defeated Pepperell 4-1 and the Devils beat Gordon Central 4-1.
In girls' singles, Model's Tatum Abdou defeated Pepperell's Cate Branton 7-5, 6-2. Model's Caroline Goss topped Pepperell's Allie Adams 6-2, 6-4.
Pepperell's lone point was earned when Lily Brumbelow upended Model's Nora Stone in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles, Model's team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden defeated Pepperell's Hannah Nash and Whitley Mathis 6-3, 6-0.
Model's duo comprised of Bella Peed and Amara Howard edged out Pepperell's Maggie Head and Sarah Gee 6-3, 6-0.
For the Blue Devils, Teller Abdou defeated Gordon Central's Walker Angland in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.
Sam Rutland eclipsed GC's Seth Hare 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, and Blue Devil Daniel Veillon topped Tyler Bowden 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Gordon Central's duo of Sam Holder and Alejandro Enesto outlasted Model's John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
However, Model's team of Cole Locklear and Braxton Sims defeated GC's Nate Clance and Landon Luginbuhl 6-0, 6-1.