2021 Region 7-AA Champions Model tennis

The Model boys and girls tennis teams pose for a photograph after winning their respective 2021 Region 7-AA Championships Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. 

 Courtesy of Phillip Goss

It's a double region championship for Model High School as the boys and girls tennis teams became 2021 Region 7-AA champions Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center.

The Lady Devils defeated Pepperell 4-1 and the Devils beat Gordon Central 4-1.

In girls' singles, Model's Tatum Abdou defeated Pepperell's Cate Branton 7-5, 6-2. Model's Caroline Goss topped Pepperell's Allie Adams 6-2, 6-4.

Pepperell's lone point was earned when Lily Brumbelow upended Model's Nora Stone in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, Model's team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden defeated Pepperell's Hannah Nash and Whitley Mathis 6-3, 6-0.

Model's duo comprised of Bella Peed and Amara Howard edged out Pepperell's Maggie Head and Sarah Gee 6-3, 6-0.

For the Blue Devils, Teller Abdou defeated Gordon Central's Walker Angland in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

Sam Rutland eclipsed GC's Seth Hare 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, and Blue Devil Daniel Veillon topped Tyler Bowden 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Gordon Central's duo of Sam Holder and Alejandro Enesto outlasted Model's John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

However, Model's team of Cole Locklear and Braxton Sims defeated GC's Nate Clance and Landon Luginbuhl 6-0, 6-1.

