After first round byes, Model's tennis teams swept Chattooga Tuesday to reach the 2021 Region 7-AA Tennis Championship.
The Model Lady Devils took down Chattooga 4-1 and the Model boys earned a 5-0 shutout.
In girls' singles action, Chattooga's Jessica Brown defeated Model's Tatum Abdou in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.
However, Model rallied for straight-set sweeps from Caroline Goss and Nora Stone.
In doubles, the Lady Devils cruised as Model's duo of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden ousted Chattooga's Elizabeth Patterson and Pippa Key 6-0, 6-1.
Model's Amara Howard and Bella Peed defeated Chattooga's Natalie Edwards and Savannah Greene 6-2, 6-1.
Meanwhile, the Model Blue Devils continued their undefeated run, going to 11-0 after a shutout win over the Chattooga Indians to reach the 7-AA title match.
In singles action, Model's Teller Abdou, Sam Rutland and Daniel Veillon were all victors in straight sets.
In doubles, Model's team of John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon defeated Chattooga's Gray Beach and Walt Beach in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.
Model's duo of Cole Locklear and Braxton Sims upended Chattooga's squad of Desmond Evans and Landyn Cameron in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.