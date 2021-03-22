Model High Schools tennis teams secured a sweep over Coosa High School last Friday by scores of 5-0.
In singles action between the Lady Devils and Lady Eagles, Model’s Tatum Abdou defeated Coosa’s Madison Reeves 6-1, 6-1, Caroline Goss of Model topped Hannah Earwood of Coosa 6-3, 6-1, and the Lady Devils’ Nora Stone upended the Lady Eagles’ Sydney Hester 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Model’s team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden took their match in straight sets vs. Coosa’s Neema Patel and Katrice Ferrell 6-2, 6-0. Model’s Bella Peed and Amara Howard won by forfeit.
The Lady Devils are 11-0 overall, including 4-0 in region competition.
The Model boys followed up the Lady Devils’ success Monday with a 5-0 sweep of Coosa.
In singles, Model’s Teller Abdou defeated Malachi Wilkins in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.
Model’s Sam Rutland also won in straight sets over Taylor Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
Model’s Daniel Veillon did not face an opponent and won via forfeit.
In doubles, Model’s duo of Ethan Ellison and Cooper Heard defeated Coosa’s Ethan Dykes and David Massey 6-0, 6-0.
The other doubles match saw a forfeit, which gave Model the sweep 5-0. The Blue Devils are now 10-0 overall, including 4-0 in region play.
Model Lady Devils soccer 5, Dade County 0
The Model Lady Devils continued their undefeated march across Region 7-AA, shutting out the Dade County Lady Wolverines 5-0 last Friday in Trenton.
Senior Lauren Akemon led the way offensively with two goals and one assist. Payton Brown registered a goal and two assists.
Ashley Vicente and Briley Sims recorded a goal each, while Hadley Johnson had an assist.
Goalkeepers Emma Couch and Riley Howe combined for nine saves and the shutout win.
Model remains on the road and next faces the Pepperell Lady Dragons Tuesday in Lindale.