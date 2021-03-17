Model tennis picked up wins against Chattooga High School on Monday. The Model boys moved to 8-0 while the Lady Devils jumped to 9-0.
The Lady Devils won 4-1 over the Chattooga Lady Indians.
In singles, Chattooga's Jessica Brown defeated Model's Tatum Abdou in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 10-2.
Model's Caroline Goss and Nora Stone defeated their opponents Lorena Beech and Natalie Edwards in straight sets 6-0, 6-0, respectively.
In doubles action, the Lady Devils' duo of Althea Holden and Ella Burgess topped Chattooga's Elizabeth Patterson and Pippa Key 6-0, 6-2.
Model's team of Amara Howard and Bella Peed defeated Chattooga's Erin Tapp and Jakera McElrath 6-1, 6-1.
Meanwhile, the Model boys secured a clean sweep 5-0.
In singles, Teller Abdou defeated Chattooga's Colin Drawdy in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.
Model's Sam Rutland did not concede a single point, topping Desmond Evans 6-0, 6-0. Daniel Veillon defeated Landyn Cameron 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Model's team of John David Cunningham and Malachai Veillon secured the win over Chattooga's duo of Gray Beach and Walt Beach 6-2, 6-1.
Model's Cole Locklear and Luke Tanner defeated Chattooga's Brody Mobbs Bowdon Heathcock 6-1, 6-0.