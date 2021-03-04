Model High School's tennis teams (5-0) continued their strong play in 2021 with a sweep of Trion Thursday.
The Model Lady Devils upended the Trion Lady Bulldogs 4-1.
The Lady Devils saw singles' victories from Tatum Abdou and Nora Stone. Abdou defeated Maggie Ragland 6-3, 6-3, and Stone topped Krista Ozment 6-3, 6-0.
Model's lone loss on the afternoon came when Trion's Blythe Crabbe edged out Caroline Goss in three sets 6-1, 0-6, 10-8.
In doubles, Model's Ella Burgess and Althea Holden defeated Trion's Lexi Baker and Sarah Jo Haney 6-3, 6-2.
Model's duo of Bella Peed and Amara Howard outlasted Trion's Deana McRae and Ransley Lawrence, dropping the first set 4-6, but rebounding in the final two sets 6-1, 10-8.
The Blue Devils secured a 5-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
In singles, Model's Sam Rutland secured a win over Trion's Logan Pinion 6-4, 6-0, while Blue Devil Cooper Heard bounced Bulldog Jace Brown in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
Model's Daniel Veillon would need three sets to earn the victory over Trion's James Willingham 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
In doubles, the Blue Devils got a pair of straight-set victories, as John David Cunningham and Malachai Veillon beat Trion's Seth Wilson and Cole Cavin 6-0, 6-3, and Braxton Sims and Luke Tanner shut down Trion's Jeremiah Cochran and Josh Stephens 6-1, 6-1.