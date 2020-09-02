The Model Lady Devils celebrated their seven seniors on senior night Tuesday at Model High School during a tri-match with Temple and Pepperell. It was also the opener of area play, which saw the Lady Devils earn the home sweep.
"We were able to honor our 7 Seniors who have put a lot into this program," Lady Devils head coach Kendall Roberts said in an emailed statement. "I am thankful we had the opportunity to celebrate all they have accomplished."
Model's seven seniors are, in alphabetical order by last name: Neely Brownlow, Belle Bryant, Laura Kate Cole, Jillian Giles, Olivia Langham, Sophia Swann and Caitlin Twilley.
Model defeated Temple 2-0, taking both sets 25-16. They quickly followed it up with a sweep of the Pepperell Lady Dragons by set scores of 25-16 and 25-9, respectively.
"I am so proud of these girls and the way they played tonight," Roberts said. "They understand how important Area matches are and they showed up and played well tonight. They set a goal at the beginning of the night to not drop a set. I am proud of them for achieving that goal."
In volleyball action at Gordon Central, the Armuchee Lady Indians dropped the first match to Gordon Lee by set scores of 25-18 and 25-10.
The Lady Indians rebounded with a sweep of Gordon Central by set scores of 25-10 and 25-13, respectively.
Sophomore Aubrie Cordle led the team in kills with eight, while senior Molli Womack had six. Senior Mercedes McLaughlin had 23 assists on the night and also tallied nine serving aces.
The Lady Indians return to Armuchee High School to host a tri-match with Callaway at 5 p.m., followed by Bremen at 7 p.m. It will also be Armuchee's region opener.