The Model Lady Devils pushed their record to a perfect 11-0 with a 10-0 drubbing of the Pepperell Lady Dragons. Model remains atop of Region 7-AA at 7-0 in region competition.
Perry Durden led the way offensively with four goals and one assist. Lauren Akemon added a hat trick with three goals and an assist.
Ashley Vicente tallied one goal with two assists, while Briley Sims and SG Gowens scored one goal each.
Lizzie Ely, Payton Brown, Hadley Johnson, Maddie Parker all notched one assist each.
Keepers Emma Couch and Ryli Howe combined for the shutout in goal with seven saves.
In the nightcap, the Model boys topped Pepperell 6-0. The Blue Devils' record rises to 7-3-1, including 4-1 in Region 7-AA.
Pepperell High School athletics did have a bright spot on Wednesday, as Dragons tennis swept Coosa 5-0 in both the girls and boys matches.
The Lady Dragons improve to 7-1 overall, including 6-1 in Region 7-AA. The Dragons move up to 4-3, including 3-3 in 7-AA competition.
Pepperell tennis will battle Dade County on Tuesday.