The Model Blue Devils got contributions from all three phases of the game on Friday night in a 31-0 blowout win over the visiting Trion Bulldogs at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium on Model’s campus.
It was Model’s first game against Trion since 2009 and its first win over the Bulldogs since a 28-25 win in 2008. It was the Blue Devils’ first win at home over their neighbors from Trion since 1985.
Model (2-1) got on the board with two minutes left in the first quarter, completing a 55-yard drive when Daniel Veillon drilled a 32-yard field goal to put Model up 3-0. The three-spot was set up by an interception courtesy of Blue Devil senior cornerback Richmond Sims.
With 2:56 left in the second quarter, Model had its most electrifying play of the night, when quarterback Sam Silver hit wideout Ben Estes for a 71-yard touchdown pass. Estes made a juggling catch at the Trion 30 and outran the defense for the long score. Veillon’s PAT made it 10-0.
After Trion (0-2) went 3-and-out on its next drive, Model’s Luke Holtzendorf blocked the ensuing punt and set up shop at the Bulldogs’ 12-yard line. Three plays later, Silver ran it in from 1 yard out, and the PAT made it 17-0 at the half.
After Trion punted on its first drive of the second half, Model put together a 70-yard drive, culminating in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Silver to Estes. Veillon’s kick made it 24-0 with 4:57 left in the third quarter.
After forcing Trion to turn the ball over on downs, Model went on a 49-yard scoring march, finishing it off with a 32-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Joseph Wallace. The Veillon kick made it 31-0 with 11:49 left in the game.
Wallace was credited with 171 yards on the night.
Sims made another big defensive play late in the game, helping preserve the shutout with a fumble recovery with 43 seconds remaining.
Model is home next week to host Haralson County. Friday’s kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.