The Model Blue Devils (1-1) overcame a 13-point second half deficit on the road Friday night to earn a hard-fought 21-20 win over the LaFayette Ramblers.
Model jumped out front early, converting a 36-yard opening drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Sam Silver. The PAT by Jonathan Ogle made it 7-0. The drive was set up by Luke Holtzendorf’s 44-yard return on the opening kickoff.
LaFayette came back late in the first period, with Jamario Clements taking a handoff and sprinting 82 yards for a touchdown. The PAT was wide left and left the score at 7-6.
The Ramblers (0-1) went ahead 13-7 when Jacob Moses picked up a fumble and barreled in from 20 yards out. The PAT by Kevin Kremb gave LaFayette the 13-7 halftime lead.
Late in the third quarter, quarterback Jaylon Ramsey ran the ball in from 9 yards out, and the point after by Kremb put the Ramblers up 20-7 with 2:18 left in the period.
However, Model made the fourth quarter their own. Joseph Wallace ran in a 6 yard touchdown, and the PAT closed the gap to 20-14. When the Devils defense then forced a LaFayette punt, Richmond Sims took the kick and sprinted 48 yards down the left sideline to tie the game 20-20. Ogle’s PAT put Model up 21-20 with 8:40 to go.
On the Ramblers' final possession, their fourth-and-long pass fell incomplete, and the Model offense ran out the clock to earn their first W of 2020.
It is the Blue Devils first win over LaFayette since 2005, and their first road win over the Ramblers since 1988.
Model returns to Floyd County to host its home opener next Friday against the Trion Bulldogs.