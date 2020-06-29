Model Middle School's Avery Eury has been selected to participate in the USA Softball All-American Games next month in Oklahoma City. Eury will be one of 45 athletes representing the southeast region (Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee) at the distinguished tournament. The 24-team tournament runs from Aug. 14-16 in Oklahoma City.
The southeast region will consist of three teams, made up of 15 players and two coaches each. Eury was picked for Region 3 Blue. Region 3 Blue captured the tournament championship last year.
The All-American Games showcase some of the best 12U fastpitch softball talent from across the nation, providing much exposure. The three-day event, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, is fashioned to recognize the elite talent of individual players. A high honor, only 360 athletes from across the United States will take part in the games.