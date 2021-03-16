Model Lady Devils soccer has gone more than an entire calendar year without a loss as the team defeated Darlington 9-0 Monday for their ninth shutout of the season.
Model's Lauren Akemon, who just signed with Reinhardt University, scored five goals and recorded one assist.
Perry Durden and Sophie Lawing each recorded one goal.
Ashley Vicente tallied one goal and snagged two assists. Maddie Parker chipped in with a goal, while S.G. Gowens notched three assists and Briley Sims had one assist.
Model (12-0, 7-0 Region 7-AA) returns to region competition and next battles the Coosa Lady Eagles on the road Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.