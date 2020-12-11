The Model Lady Devils and Model High School still had plenty to smile about, despite falling at home to the visiting Chattooga Lady Indians 53-35. It was Senior Night, as Model honored its six seniors and bestowed a commemorative ball to Montana Moats.
Moats, one of Model High School's six seniors on the girls basketball team, recently crossed the 1,000-point threshold last Tuesday against Armuchee.
In Friday's game, Model and Chattooga went toe-to-toe for much of the first half, as the Lady Indians held a slight 24-20 edge at halftime. However, Chattooga pulled away in the fourth quarter, going up 36-28 after three and outscoring the Lady Devils 17-7 in the final eight minutes.
Chattooga's Makiya Parrish led all scorers with 12 points. Faith Ann Foster was close behind, adding 10.
Moats finished with nine points, leading Model in the loss.
Model, now at 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Region 7-AA competition, faces a quick turnaround. The Lady Devils travel across the county line to Bartow County and battle the Cartersville Lady Canes today. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Cartersville and Model are also both slated to participate in the 67th Annual Christmas Basketball Tournament, beginning Dec. 16 at Armuchee High School.