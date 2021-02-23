The Model Blue Devils are moving on to the Sweet 16 after surviving the KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Warriors 45-40. This will be Model’s second consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16.
In the low-scoring bout, Model’s Dane Fisher led the way with 17 points, closely followed by Jakenes Heard’s 15.
Carson Cole added nine points, while Colby Couch and Cole Mathis each recorded a bucket.
The Blue Devils led by one point after three quarters of play, but critical free throws and a Jakenes Heard 3-pointer saw Model outscore the Warriors 10-6 in the final frame.
Model (22-5) will host Rabun County (8-20) in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. Rabun County defeated Heard County 70-50 on Wednesday.
Coosa vs. Lovett
The Coosa Eagles have officially concluded their 2020-21 season, falling 64-49 at Lovett Tuesday.
Lovett’s Ryan Mutombo led the way for the Lovett Lions with 18 points. Christian Anderson recorded 13 points.
The Eagles end their season at 15-12 overall. Coosa advanced to the playoffs and earned the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA after defeating Dade County 58-54 in the region tournament’s consolation game last week.