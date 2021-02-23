Model's Jakenes Heard vs. KIPP Atlanta

Model’s Jakenes Heard goes for a 2-point basket during the Blue Devils’ first-round playoff game against KIPP Atlanta at Model High School on Wednesday.

 Steven Eckhoff

The Model Blue Devils are moving on to the Sweet 16 after surviving the KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Warriors 45-40. This will be Model’s second consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16.

In the low-scoring bout, Model’s Dane Fisher led the way with 17 points, closely followed by Jakenes Heard’s 15.

Carson Cole added nine points, while Colby Couch and Cole Mathis each recorded a bucket.

The Blue Devils led by one point after three quarters of play, but critical free throws and a Jakenes Heard 3-pointer saw Model outscore the Warriors 10-6 in the final frame.

Model (22-5) will host Rabun County (8-20) in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. Rabun County defeated Heard County 70-50 on Wednesday.

Coosa vs. Lovett

The Coosa Eagles have officially concluded their 2020-21 season, falling 64-49 at Lovett Tuesday.

Lovett’s Ryan Mutombo led the way for the Lovett Lions with 18 points. Christian Anderson recorded 13 points.

The Eagles end their season at 15-12 overall. Coosa advanced to the playoffs and earned the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA after defeating Dade County 58-54 in the region tournament’s consolation game last week.

