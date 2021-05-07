The Model Blue Devils and Coosa Eagles' golf teams qualified for the Georgia High School Association Class AA state golf tournament Thursday at the Calhoun Elks Lodge and Golf Club. The top three teams qualified for state.
Bremen took first place overall with 326 points, followed by Model with 347 and Coosa at 351.
Coosa's Charlie Ellison was the individual low medalist and Area 3-AA champion with a score of 72.
The rest of Coosa's team finished as follows:
Landon Tate 86
Grant Nicholson 93
Corbin Holbrook 100
Michael Fuller 103
Braydon Cooper 106
Model, as area-runner up, claimed second place by a slim margin. The Blue Devils finished as follows:
Douglas Tarter 73
Cambden Oswalt 86
Evan Angle 91
Ethan Ellison 97
Bryce Dress 115
The Class AA state tournament will take place at the Southern Hills Country Club in Hawkinsville May 17-18.