Charlie Ellison 2021 Area Golf Region Individual Champion

As the low individual medalist, Charlie Ellison (right) became Area 3-AA champion with a score of 72 Thursday in Calhoun. 

 Courtesy of Robert Cummings

The Model Blue Devils and Coosa Eagles' golf teams qualified for the Georgia High School Association Class AA state golf tournament Thursday at the Calhoun Elks Lodge and Golf Club. The top three teams qualified for state.

Bremen took first place overall with 326 points, followed by Model with 347 and Coosa at 351.

Coosa's Charlie Ellison was the individual low medalist and Area 3-AA champion with a score of 72. 

The rest of Coosa's team finished as follows:

Landon Tate 86

Grant Nicholson 93

Corbin Holbrook 100

Michael Fuller 103

Braydon Cooper 106

Model, as area-runner up, claimed second place by a slim margin. The Blue Devils finished as follows:

Douglas Tarter 73

Cambden Oswalt 86

Evan Angle 91

Ethan Ellison 97

Bryce Dress 115

The Class AA state tournament will take place at the Southern Hills Country Club in Hawkinsville May 17-18.

Recommended for you