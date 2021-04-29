The Model Blue Devils are in the Class AA tennis semifinals after edging out Thomasville 3-2 in quarterfinal play Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
In signles action, Model's Teller Abdou and Daniel Veillon lost in straight sets to their respective Thomasville opponents, but Sam Rutland came up big. Rutland's three-set win over Smith Forsyth 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 gave Model a critical point.
In doubles action, Model dominated as John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon defeated Thomasville's Parker Fulson and Patrick McNeill in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.
Model's duo of Cole Locklear and Braxton Sims earned the victory over Josh Streets and Thomas Wilson 6-2, 6-2.
The Blue Devils turn their attention to the Lovett Lions. The Lions won state championships in Class AAA in 2016 and 2018, and were state runners up in 2019.