The Model Blue Devils and Fannin County Lady Rebels claimed their respective Region 7-AA cross country titles on Wednesday at Georgia Highlands College.
Model qualified for the state meet and won the boys' competition with 51 points, 27 less than second and third placers Fannin County and Dade County. As a team, Pepperell finished in fourth place with 80 points and qualified for the Class AA state meet.
On the girls side, Fannin County edged out Coosa by three points to claim the region crown. The Lady Rebels recorded 43 points while Coosa took home 46. The Model Lady Devils finished third as a team with 78 points. Gordon Central's girls notched fourth with 86 points. The four qualify for the Class AA Girls 5K State Meet.
The top four from both the boys and girls' races qualified for the state meet, being hosted by Carrollton this year from Nov. 6-7.
The following is the results from the Region 7-AA Girls 5K Race. Coosa freshman Sophia Cook won the race. Results are structured overall placement, name, name of school and time.
1 Sophia Cook, Coosa High School, 20:29.23
4 Jessie Schroeder, Model High School, 22:15.72
6 Olivia Edwards, Pepperell High School, 23:51.72
7 Neema Patel, Coosa, 24:02.03
8 Sydney Sutton, Model, 24:20.00
10 Shelby Nutter, Coosa, 24:47.60
15 Meadow Rose, Coosa, 25:20.38
16 Alli Calvert, Model, 25:31.13
17 Aayushi Patel, Coosa, 26:01.87
18 Brinley Wilson, Coosa, 26:22.03
19 Claire Gilreath, Coosa, 26:36.26
27 Megan Henderson, Pepperell, 30:53.48
29 Bella Peed, Model, 31:41.74
30 Nora Stone, Model, 33:00.13
31 Shelby Madden, Pepperell, 33:01.58
33 Skylar Caldwell, Pepperell, 34:16.98
34 Arden Koch, Pepperell, 34:26.83
The following is the results from the Region 7-AA Boys 5K Race. Model sophomore Simon Schabort won the race. Results are structured overall placement, name, name of school and time.
1 Simon Schabort, Model High School, 16:13.73
2 Tom Vincent, Pepperell High School, 17:00.73
4 Christian Weatherby, Pepperell, 17:44.44
7 Braden Pelfrey, Coosa High School, 18:24.01
10 Patrick Clarke, Model, 19:05.82
11 Liam Marshall, Model, 19:09.36
12 Eli Moon, Model, 19:16.85
15 Luis Esqueda, Pepperell, 19:38.90 15
16 Jesse Holcomb, Coosa, 19:40.01
17 Lakin Dancause, Model, 19:43.79
19 Thomas Goggans, Model, 19:55.69
21 Owen Fincher, Model, 20:05.47
28 Jesus Martinez-Torres, Coosa, 20:41.21
29 Daniel Rosales, Coosa, 20:48.61
30 Shiloh Walker, Pepperell, 20:59.40
31 Conner Arrington, Pepperell, 21:03.35
36 Johan Alvarez, Coosa, 21:22.05
37 Jackson Stoicoff, Pepperell, 21:27.63
38 Jaxon Beard, Pepperell, 21:28.27
44 Ryan Spate, Coosa, 23:04.85
45 Kaiden Palmer, Coosa, 28:57.88
At the state meet, the Class AA boys will race first at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, immediately followed by the girls at 1:15 p.m. The state 5K races will be held at Carrollton High School.