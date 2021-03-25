The Model Blue Devils defeated the Pepperell Dragons 9-1 Tuesday in Lindale.
Model's record improves to 10-3-1, including 6-1 for second place in Region 7-AA. Pepperell falls to 4-7 overall, including 2-5 for fourth place in the region.
Model's Shane O'Neill led the way offensively with two goals and two assists.
John Ramseur added two goals and one assist. Ezra Donner had a goal and an assist.
Jack Robinson, Edgar Reyes, and Greyson Padgett each had one goal. Freshman Dakota Sapp scored his first high school career goal.
Liam Marshall and Zach Nelson notched one assist each.
Will Burnes recorded the shutout with four saves in net.
Model travels to Fannin County (2-4) Friday.
After a 7-0 loss Wednesday at Gordon Central, Pepperell will also travel to Blue Ridge to face Fannin County, but on Monday.