The Model Blue Devils avenged last week’s opening loss to Sonoraville by taking down visiting Region 6-AAA foe LaFayette (0-1) 10-6 on Friday. In a game that saw a lightning delay, numerous momentum changes and gritty, physical play, it was ultimately the Model defense that shined the brightest on the night.
While Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt was happy with the play of his defense, he was most excited to see the improvement of his young football team and their ability to move forward.
“A young team came out and competed against a very good football team,” Hunnicutt said. “I think LaFayette is probably right in there with Sonoraville as far as athletes. I thought our kids responded well.”
That aforementioned Blue Devil defense came up with stop after stop, including the game-sealing interception by Model’s Cade Espy as time expired in the fourth quarter.
Besides not letting the visitors cross the goal line, Model’s defensive units came up with four total turnovers and big sacks from their pass rush. Special teams chipped in with a blocked punt, which bounced out of the end zone for a safety in the middle of the second quarter.
“We try to eliminate explosive (plays) and keep everything in front of us and just have fun doing it,” Hunnicutt said. “With the relentless effort, I think we did that, but we got seamed pretty good tonight as well. I don’t know how many yards they finished with, but we don’t care because we finished on the right side of things.”
Model’s Dillon Silver, who took the majority of the quarterback snaps in the game, had his biggest moment late in the second quarter as he took advantage of good field position and led a four-play drive that was capped off by a 16-yard touchdown pass by Jermaine Campbell on a trick play to a wide-open receiver in the end zone.
The Blue Devils (1-1) will be back in action next Friday night, as they will travel to Trion. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.