Model High’s basketball teams picked up their first wins of 2021 on home court Monday night over the visiting Unity Christian Lions.
The Model Lady Devils outlasted the Unity Christian Lady Lions 37-30.
Model senior Madison Moats led all scorers with 15 points, closely followed by Montana Moats’ 12.
Rachel Burkhalter, Ansley Coogler, Julia Shinholster and Caitlin Twilley recorded baskets for the Lady Devils.
In the loss, Unity’s Annie Plant and Sydney Wells both notched 11 points. Bekah Wisener picked up six points and Lizzy Pardue added two.
Model’s record improves to 4-5 while Unity’s drops to 3-8.
The Lady Devils return to Region 7-AA competition on Friday versus Pepperell. The Lady Lions are back at Unity Christian School on Thursday for a region contest against Shiloh Hills Christian School.
In the night game, the Model Blue Devils opened up 2021 play in a major way, ousting the Unity Christian Lions 73-54. Model moves to 7-3 overall, winners of three in a row. UC falls to 4-6.
Model junior Dane Fisher and sophomore Jeremias Heard recorded 14 points apiece in the victory. Jakenes Heard was second on the Blue Devils scoring-wise, chipping in nine.
The Blue Devils had nine players add to the scoresheet.
In the loss, Unity’s Austin Wilkerson led all scorers with 16 points. Hudson Hill was second with nine.
Unity trailed 39-27 at halftime, but could not close the gap against the Blue Devils. Eight Lions would score in the effort.
Model turns its attention to the Pepperell Dragons, who will be in Shannon on Friday night for a region contest. Meanwhile, Unity is back at home Thursday for a meeting with Shiloh Hills.