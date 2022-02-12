It’s panic time. Valentine’s Day is here and you want to mix it up a little because that is what we do in 2022. Flowers... check. Dinner.... well, remember it is Monday night this year so there might be some extra steps involved. Candy? Yes ... but there’s also a new option in town.
Welcome to Mahli’s Uni-Pop Gourmet Popcorn shop at 9 E. Second Ave., just below Broad Street’s 200 block. Whether in person, via Facebook or on the website, the gourmet popcorn trend has made it to downtown Rome, joining other favorites such as Mountains, City Creamery, Honeycream, Bake and Bloom and the original, Honeymoon Bakery.
Only this business involves 10-year-old Mahli Cooper, who has big dreams and a lot of help from mom and dad, Janika and Matthew Cooper. What she’s done in the shop just off Broad Street is take an all-time favorite — popcorn — and added flavors such as sea salt caramel, cookies and cream, chocolate drizzle, lemon cheesecake and a best seller — dill pickle?
Mahli talks about how the business started popping, including her favorite before opening: white cheddar with a splash of Trappey’s Bull Louisiana Hot Sauce.
“My favorite Uni-Pop flavors are Caramel Corn and Hot Wings,” she says in her introduction on her company website. You’ll find all the flavors on the Facebook page as well. As for the name? She loves unicorns and now she’s chasing her own with the popcorn shop.
Amid the Valentine’s rush and Sunday’s Super Bowl crunch, we had a few questions for Mahli. Her answers follow:
Question: Gourmet popcorn is huge these days. But a shop operated by a 9-year-old? Even better. How did it come about?
Answer: “I’m 10 years old now. My 10th birthday was in December. I love popcorn, especially popcorn with different flavors! Before Uni-Pop, I would always mix different hot sauce flavors, candies, and chocolates on my popcorn. One day my mom and dad asked if I wanted to start my own business selling my favorite flavors of popcorn. I was very excited and screamed yes! We booked a lot of events and pop ups last spring and summer until we found my store.”
Question: Mahli, how do you juggle this with school and, more important, being a young person with plenty of other things to do?
Answer: “I do school at home online. After school and on weekends, I work in my store. Also, my mom and dad help out a lot!”
Question: The flavors are dazzling. How do you select them and how often do you rotate them?
Answer: “Well, thank you! I select each flavor that seems like something cool that I would like to try. We normally get a new seasonal flavor in each month but within the next couple of months, we will start making and creating our own flavors. I can’t wait!”
Question: You’re in a great spot just off Broad Street on busy Second Avenue. What type of feedback are you hearing from your customers?
Answer: “The customers love to sample our many flavors. Sea Salt Caramel, Dill Pickle, and Cookies & Cream seems to be everyone’s favorite!”
Question: The sky is the limit for a 10-year-old entrepreneur. What are your goals for the next few years?
Answer: “My goal in the next few years is to expand my store, add more fun snacks, and continue saving for college. I would also like to be a millionaire.”
Question: And finally, what advice can you share with other young people who are feeling that entrepreneurial twitch?
Answer: “My advice to other young people would be to find something that you like and are passionate about, then share it with the world.”